Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.39

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.39 and traded as low as C$6.85. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.93, with a volume of 104,969 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$305.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.3610435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

