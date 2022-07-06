Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after acquiring an additional 599,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.56.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

