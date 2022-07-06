FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,563 shares of company stock worth $12,888,345. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $395.81 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.55. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.