FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 770.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,549 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average is $226.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.