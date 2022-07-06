Ferguson Shapiro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 172,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.