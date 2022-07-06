Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $15.05 Million Position in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,956 shares during the quarter. Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF were worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,975,000.

Shares of TYA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 123,849 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

