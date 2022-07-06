Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.