Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

FTEC stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

