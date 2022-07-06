Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,619,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,753,000 after buying an additional 248,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

