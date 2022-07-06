Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Down 12.1%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE – Get Rating) shares fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €40.34 ($42.02) and last traded at €40.98 ($42.69). 197,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.60 ($48.54).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.70.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.