Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,768,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 140,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.50. 16,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

