Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 532 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

VOOV traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.69. 990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.82. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.39 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

