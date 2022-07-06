Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,997,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,959. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.