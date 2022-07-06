Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. 46,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

