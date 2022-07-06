Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $262,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 94,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSD stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $146.65. 2,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,011. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.00.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

