Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 4,349 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,560,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,521 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 824,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 610,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 75,768 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. 56,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $61.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

