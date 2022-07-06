FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 29,185 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,730,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 437,478 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $9.43 on Friday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

