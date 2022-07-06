FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.92.
A number of research firms recently commented on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 29,185 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,730,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $9.43 on Friday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.45.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
