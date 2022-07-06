Financial Comparison: Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) and VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Black Knight and VMware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 4 1 0 2.20 VMware 0 11 10 0 2.48

Black Knight currently has a consensus price target of $79.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. VMware has a consensus price target of $139.91, indicating a potential upside of 22.69%. Given VMware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than Black Knight.

Risk and Volatility

Black Knight has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 34.27% 14.60% 5.56% VMware 12.65% 41.24% 6.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Black Knight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Knight and VMware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.48 billion 6.88 $207.90 million $3.33 19.56 VMware $12.85 billion 3.74 $1.82 billion $3.87 29.47

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Black Knight. Black Knight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VMware beats Black Knight on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE designed to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc. provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, NSX Distributed and Gateway Firewalls, NSX Network Detection and Response Engine, NSX Advanced Load Balancer, Tanzu Service Mesh, and VMware SASE; security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Endpoint, Workload, and Container; and digital workspace solutions comprising Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, Intelligent Hub, and Horizon. In addition, it offers application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Application and Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service Platform, Tanzu Observability, Tanzu Community Edition, and Tanzu Labs; and cloud management solutions, including vRealize Cloud Management, vCloud Suite, and CloudHealth by VMware Suite. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

