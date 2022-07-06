FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Stock Price Down 13%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 138,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,903% from the average daily volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

FCBBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €13.70 ($14.27) to €13.10 ($13.65) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.