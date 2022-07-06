FIO Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.00 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and $2.44 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000334 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 799,805,628 coins and its circulating supply is 597,326,752 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.