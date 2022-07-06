Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.2 days.

FCMGF remained flat at $$9.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCMGF. Rowe began coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

