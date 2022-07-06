First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

FRC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.83. 10,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.90. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

