First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.87

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.