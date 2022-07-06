First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Critical Comparison

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants 0.09% 0.07% 0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and BJ’s Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 6 0 2.42

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 57.68%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus target price of $41.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.33%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and BJ’s Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.42 -$2.11 million N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants $1.09 billion 0.48 -$3.61 million $0.03 734.91

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BJ’s Restaurants.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

