Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

