Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Five Below stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average of $157.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

