Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 315.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 285,815 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Five9 by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 131,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 276,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $92,649.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,562. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

