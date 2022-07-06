Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $91.25. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

