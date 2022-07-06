Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of FNV opened at $131.33 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.94.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after acquiring an additional 268,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

