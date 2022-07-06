Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $253,205.00 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,257. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.