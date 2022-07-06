Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 8,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 19,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Wireless stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. ( OTCMKTS:FKWL Get Rating ) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin Wireless worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). It offers M2M and IoT solutions that include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

