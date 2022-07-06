Frax 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.68 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $16.68 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 891.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.30 or 0.09891364 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00126181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00099993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,324,118 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.