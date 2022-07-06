FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. US Capital Advisors started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE FREY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $862.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after buying an additional 250,100 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after buying an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

