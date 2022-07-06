Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Up 18.2% in June

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 107,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
