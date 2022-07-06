FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

FCN opened at $181.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.37. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day moving average of $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

