Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Trading Down 3.3%

Fura Gems Inc. (CVE:FURA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 128,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,870.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
About Fura Gems (CVE:FURA)
