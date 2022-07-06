FY2022 EPS Estimates for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Boosted by DA Davidson

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. DA Davidson has a “NA” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

FBMS opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $601.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.05.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.