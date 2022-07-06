FY2023 Earnings Forecast for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $99.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $90.60. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $63.85 per share.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.53 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $683.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $657.48 and a 200 day moving average of $724.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.
In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after buying an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,166,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $96,260,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
