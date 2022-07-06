G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G Medical Innovations were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of G Medical Innovations by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GMVD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 646,676 shares of the stock traded hands. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

