G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GSQB remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,957. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. G Squared Ascend II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSQB. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in G Squared Ascend II during the first quarter valued at $972,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in G Squared Ascend II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in G Squared Ascend II by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter.

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

