Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

