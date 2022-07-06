George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in June

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 620.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on WNGRF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Get George Weston alerts:

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.