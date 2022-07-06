Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123,223 shares during the period. Gerdau comprises about 3.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Gerdau were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 169.8% in the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 122,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GGB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 316,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,582,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

