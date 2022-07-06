Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Down to $1.81

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.76. Geron shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 37,043 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on GERN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Geron by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

