Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

