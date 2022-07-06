GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 976,353 shares.The stock last traded at $25.81 and had previously closed at $25.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -6.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in GFL Environmental by 62.1% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 77,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.