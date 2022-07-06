Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

GILD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. 5,888,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,603,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

