Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.
GILD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. 5,888,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,603,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
