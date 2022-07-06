GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.93–$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.00 million-$402.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.86 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.23 EPS.

GitLab stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.91.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. State Street Corp increased its stake in GitLab by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 46,583 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

