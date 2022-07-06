Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 560 by Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 560 ($6.78) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.78) price target on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.02) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.02) price target on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 599.23 ($7.26).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN traded up GBX 8.70 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 408.70 ($4.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,067,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,891,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 486.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 458.29. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.64). The stock has a market cap of £53.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.