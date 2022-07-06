Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Up 6%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.29. 13,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,821,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.
A number of research firms recently commented on GBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.
The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.
In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,716,000 after purchasing an additional 284,877 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares in the last quarter.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
